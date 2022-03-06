Connect with us

The building which collapsed in the late hour hours of Saturday night also leaned onto another Highrise affecting tenants.

Building under construction caves in at Regen area, Kinoo

Published

KIAMBU, Kenya, Mar 6 – A four storey building under construction at Regen area within Kikuyu constituency Kiambu County has collapsed.

The building which collapsed in the late hour hours of Saturday night also leaned onto another Highrise affecting tenants.

Speaking to the Media at the site, Kiambu County Lands and Physical Planning County Executive Eunice Macharia said that as per the preliminary report, it is evident that the foundations of the collapsed building greatly failed.

“As the County government of Kiambu, we approved only 4 floors but coming to the site the developer has done 5 floors with a penthouse at the top, we urge contractors and construction supervisors to follow guidelines in design process of buildings approved,” she stated.

A resident at Crestwood Apartment which is adjacent to the collapsed building and who preferred to remain anonymous explained to KNA that they heard a big bang at around 11pm.

“We were about to get to bed with my family only to be awakened with a loud sound of something collapsing, going to the balcony we were all frightened seeing the building which was under construction nearing to be completed coming down towards our apartment,” she stated.  

Following the incident that left area residents shocked, the caretaker and respective houses agents around managed to report the occurrence but also calmed people down assuring them of assistance in the morning.

An official from Lockwood properties on their online communication channel gave total assurance to tenants affected that they would assist them in terms of transport to be able to move to safer houses and places without any pressure.

“We have teamed up with Kenya Red Cross to help our clients who have been traumatized with the night incident to evacuate from the Crescent apartments by also offering them needed counsel too,” stated the Lockwood Properties management.

The building is the fourth in Kiambu County to collapse after seven storey building in Gachie, Ruiru, Kinoo collapsed last year due to poor construction materials and rush to complete buildings with no proper licenses as the National Construction Report stated afterwards.

Officials from the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK), represented by Engineer Okere Makokha the Director in charge of compliance and enforcement highly cautioned developers who are going against construction guidelines as their days are numbered with the ongoing building assessment process to ensure human safety.

Efforts to speak to the owner of the collapsed building were futile since his mobile phone was also out of service.

There were no casualties as the time of the going to the press.

Meanwhile, the National Construction Authority has begun investigating circumstance that led to the collapse of the building.

A statement by Executive Director Maurice Akech said the site has been condoned off by the National Police Service as investigations get underway.

“A full report will be issued once comprehensive investigations are concluded,” Akech said.

