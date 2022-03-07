Narok: 70-acre cane plantation razed down in suspected arson

NAROK, Kenya, Mar 7 — Some 70 acres of sugarcane plantations of unknown value was destroyed after fire broke out Sunday at around 8pm in Mapashi, OleNteke and Aero areas of Keiyan ward in Trans Mara West Sub County, Narok County.

Addressing the press at Mapashi area, irate farmers of the cane plantations, led by their representative Julius Ole Matangaro claimed that they incurred over Sh50 million losses in the incident, which is suspected to be the act of Arsonists.

Jackson ole Muntei, another farmer lamented that together with low prices from cane factories since strict policies were implemented, the farmers will earn meagre earnings.

Another resident, Makarios Ole Momposhi claimed that most arsonists are idlers. The residents are now asking the government to find a lasting solution into the frequent arsons that normally occur in their farms.