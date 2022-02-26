Uhuru: Who said Jubilee party dead

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims by critics that the ruling Jubilee party is dead.

He said the party has performed beyond its expectations since he took over the country’s leadership ten years ago.

Speaking Saturday during the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), President Kenyatta said that he chose to work for Kenyans over politics when his Deputy William Ruto deserted him.

He added that his silence over the issue was mistaken by his rivals as the death of the Jubilee party.

“I would like to ask Kenyans this question. They are telling us that Jubilee is dead. Jubilee was given a mandate by Kenyans to lead. If there is a party that was able to build over 12,000 km of roads, is that a dead party or a working party? “president Kenyatta asked.

President Kenyatta argued that his silence was meant to give him ample time to deliver on his promises to Wananchi.

He added that the Jubilee party had improved the country’s economy from Sh 5 trillion to 11 trillion pointing out that at the time he will be leaving office the economy will be standing at over Sh 13 trillion.

“There is a time for work and there is time for rest. There is a time for silence and there is a time to speak…Our party is alive and they will see this based on the plans we will organize beginning today. They will see by themselves that the party has roared, the party has begun working,” Kenyatta stated.

He took a swipe to those who blame him for leaving the Jubilee party saying he did not chase anyone from the party.

In a veiled attack on Ruto, Kenyatta said that his party did not kick out anyone from the party saying “they kicked themselves out”

“They should not stand anywhere and claim Jubilee chased them. If you chase yourself, implicate yourself why you made the move but do not blame others over your decision,” he added.

He added that his government had achieved most of his promises during his time in power.

President Kenyatta further maintained that ODM’s Raila Odinga did not get any government position after handshake as alleged by rivals.

The Head of State credited Odinga for enhancing peace in the country.

He rubbished claims that the arrangement with Raila Odinga disrupted the Jubilee party’s development plans.