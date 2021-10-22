Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The teachers at the midwifery college in Maidan Shar have continued working for the sake of mothers and babies in the rural community despite the danger to their lives © AFP / BULENT KILIC

Afghanistan

Afghan midwives vow to help mothers and babies under Taliban rule

Published

Maidan Shar, Afghanistan, Oct 22 – The teachers at an Afghan midwifery college in a Taliban stronghold have dodged bullets through their office windows and seen their last training centre blown up.

But they kept working for the sake of the mothers and babies in their rural community.

Now, with the Islamist hardliners in control of Afghanistan, the instructors are calling on the new government to allow them to continue their work in peace.

“I do my job because of a sense of humanitarianism and patriotism, and because I feel the need to serve my community and the most oppressed members of our society: women and children,” teacher Shafiqa Bironi told AFP.

“Our demand now is that the Taliban provide a safe and open space for women to at least be able to help other women,” the 52-year-old said.

The Community Midwifery Education School in Maidan Shar, the capital of the central Wardak province, has 25 students who will graduate in May 2022 after a stop-start two-year programme because of the unrest and the coronavirus pandemic.

During fierce fighting the school would get caught in the crossfire, forcing teachers and students to bolt themselves behind steel doors © AFP / BULENT KILIC

At times during fierce fighting between the Taliban and former government forces the school would get caught in the crossfire, forcing teachers and students to bolt themselves behind steel doors.

“It was hard work,” said course director Khatool Fazly, whose office walls still bear bullet holes. “There were battles literally every day.”

In 2013, the previous school site was completely destroyed in an explosion targeting a prison next door that housed Taliban fighters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘Overcome the challenges’ –

The Taliban, known for their oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001, have effectively excluded many women and girls from education and work, while some healthcare workers, encouraged to return, have been too afraid.

Teachers at the midwifery college say they continue to work for humanitarian reasons and to help women in the community © AFP / BULENT KILIC

In May, the Taliban began snapping up government-controlled districts in Wardak province, before the whole country finally fell to the group in mid-August.

For now, the new rulers have not imposed any new rules that would impact the work of the midwifery college.

Fazly said local Taliban loyalists’ wives and children are among those who rely on its services.

The biggest challenge facing the midwives, like many healthcare workers across the country, is that they have not received their salaries for four months because of Afghanistan’s dysfunctional banking system.

Steep progress has been made over the past 15 years, thanks in part to international aid organisations supporting healthcare facilities and training programmes like the one in Maidan Shar.

But Afghanistan still has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the world and thousands of Afghan women die every year from pregnancy-related causes, most of which should be easily preventable.

Fazly set up the centre in 2004 to “overcome these challenges, particularly in our province”.

The trainees study in a room lined with posters raising awareness on obstetric care as well as Covid prevention.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During a visit by AFP, about 10 women wearing white lab coats and headscarves gathered around plastic models of female anatomy and medical equipment, discussing labour and emergency procedures.

Since its founding, 181 women have graduated from the school.

“It is important for every citizen to serve their country and community by any means in any area, be it education or health because our people really need it,” Fazly said.

In this article:, , , ,
Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls’ education ‘soon’

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Oct 16 – The Taliban will announce a framework that allows girls to attend school in Afghanistan “soon,” a...

6 days ago

Special Report

Afghan amputees recover alongside former enemies

Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 14 – Just months ago they were fighting each other as mortal enemies, but today they are amputees dealing with their...

October 14, 2021

World

Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in diplomatic push

Doha (AFP), Oct 11 – The Taliban will hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the...

October 12, 2021

World

Taliban warns US not to ‘destabilise’ regime in face-to-face talks

Doha (AFP), Oct 8 – The Taliban warned the United States not to “destabilise” the regime on Saturday during their first face-to-face talks since...

October 9, 2021

Afghanistan

‘No more hope’: Afghan Hazaras live in fear under Taliban rule

Bamiyan, Afghanistan, Oct 7 – A black and white Taliban flag flies over the blown-up statue of a revered Hazara chief at the entrance...

October 7, 2021

Afghanistan

Azure waters, limestone cliffs: Tourists return to Afghan ‘Grand Canyon’

Band-e Amir, Afghanistan, Oct 7 – The stunning azure waters of the Band-e Amir lakes are once again attracting Afghan tourists, who brave bumpy...

October 7, 2021

World

Over 100 musicians flee Afghanistan, fearing Taliban crackdown

Sydney (AFP), Oct 5 – More than 100 music students and teachers have fled Afghanistan in a nail-biting flight from Kabul following the Taliban’s...

October 5, 2021

Afghanistan

‘We won’t eat tonight’: hunger plagues Afghans in historic valley

Bamiyan, Afghanistan, Oct 5 – They have long survived hand to mouth, but since the Taliban conquered the Bamiyan valley, rural Afghans living in...

October 5, 2021