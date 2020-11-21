Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Headlines

Old civil servants must quit govt from January 2021: PSC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- There will be no extension of service for public officers retiring upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 years from January 2021. 

Public Service Commission Chairperson Stephen Kirogo announced on Saturday that despite the Public Service Act indicating that officers shall retire with effect after sixty years, the commission has continued to receive letters requesting extensions. 

“The Commission or other appointing authority shall not extend the service of such retired  public officer beyond the mandatory retirement age,” Kirogo stated. 

The government has hundred or perhaps thousands of civil servants aged over 60 years serving in various departments, including higher positions.

Kirogo has now urged government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure proactive succession, planning for continuity in service delivery upon the retirement of the officers. 

He maintained that the retirement age for academic staff of public universities and research scientists shall be determined by relevant legislation. 

The mandatory retirement age for Public Officials living with disabilities is however, pegged at 65. 

“Kindly bring the contents of this circular to all officers under your jurisdiction for information and implementation accordingly, ” he said. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In 2009, the commission reviewed the mandatory retirement age of public officials from fifty-five to sixty to cushion the public service from loss of employees with essential skills while they were still productive. 

Retirement at the age of fifty-five further caused succession gaps in key areas necessitating requests for extension. 

Some officials are usually retained on contract after the mandatory retirement age.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

DCI probing carty-gang online cartel over disappearance of young girls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- Detectives have now linked the mysterious disappearances of teenage girls from their homes to an online cartel, that mainly targets...

19 mins ago

Capital Health

Top Kidney specialist Dr. Anthony Omollo succumbs to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Kenya has lost yet another top doctor to COVID-19, a worrying trend that continues to send shock waves among...

28 mins ago

World

Huge crowd gathers for Pakistani firebrand cleric’s funeral

Lahore, Pakistan, Nov 21 – Massive crowds of maskless mourners gathered in Lahore on Saturday for the funeral of hardline Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain...

37 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

US extends Iraq sanctions waiver until before Biden inauguration

Baghdad, Iraq, Nov 21 – Washington has granted Iraq a shortened 45-day sanctions waiver to import Iranian gas that will expire days before US President...

1 hour ago

World

Pompeo to meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 21 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet negotiators from the Afghan government and Taliban on...

2 hours ago

World

Guatemalan VP urges president to resign with him

Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov 21 – Guatemala’s vice president on Friday said he had asked President Alejandro Giammattei to resign with him “for the...

3 hours ago

Africa

Three years after Mugabe’s ouster, hope dissipates in Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe, Nov 21 – Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe stepped down on November 21, 2017, bringing an end to nearly four decades of...

4 hours ago

Headlines

How 7 girls were lured after meeting online, then disappeared

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Detectives have established that an Instagram page acted as a first meeting point for 7 teenage girls who had...

5 hours ago