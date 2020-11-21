Old civil servants must quit govt from January 2021: PSC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- There will be no extension of service for public officers retiring upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 years from January 2021.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Stephen Kirogo announced on Saturday that despite the Public Service Act indicating that officers shall retire with effect after sixty years, the commission has continued to receive letters requesting extensions.

“The Commission or other appointing authority shall not extend the service of such retired public officer beyond the mandatory retirement age,” Kirogo stated.

The government has hundred or perhaps thousands of civil servants aged over 60 years serving in various departments, including higher positions.

Kirogo has now urged government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure proactive succession, planning for continuity in service delivery upon the retirement of the officers.

He maintained that the retirement age for academic staff of public universities and research scientists shall be determined by relevant legislation.

The mandatory retirement age for Public Officials living with disabilities is however, pegged at 65.

“Kindly bring the contents of this circular to all officers under your jurisdiction for information and implementation accordingly, ” he said.

In 2009, the commission reviewed the mandatory retirement age of public officials from fifty-five to sixty to cushion the public service from loss of employees with essential skills while they were still productive.

Retirement at the age of fifty-five further caused succession gaps in key areas necessitating requests for extension.

Some officials are usually retained on contract after the mandatory retirement age.