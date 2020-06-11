Kenya records 121 new COVID-19 cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11- A four-month-old baby and a patient aged 86 are among 121 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the country on Thursday, raising reported cases in the country to 3,215.

The Ministry of Health said the cases include 115 Kenyans and 6 foreigners.

Nairobi had 49 cases, followed by Busia with 37 and Mombasa with 20, Kajiado 5, Migori 4, Kiambu and Kilifi had 2 cases each. Murang’a and Nyeri had one case each.

“Of these new infections,92 are males and 29 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 86 years of age,” Health Ministry CS Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

Of the 49 cases in Nairobi, Kibra accounted for 18 cases, Westlands 9, Kamukunji and Ruaraka 4, Dagoretti North 3, Embakasi Central, Embakasi West and Langata 2 cases each and Embakasi South, Kasarani, Roysambu, Starehe and Makadara one case each.

All the 37 cases in Busia were confirmed on truck drivers at the Malaba border point.

In Mombasa county, Likoni accounted for 7 cases, Mvita 5, Kisauni 3, Jomvu and Changamwe 2 cases each and Nyali 1 case.

The death toll in the country rose to 92 after three patients succumbed to the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

44 more patients were discharged from hospital raising the number of recoveries in the country so far to 1092.