Capital News
Kibera slum in Nairobi where a journalist was murdered on Monday morning. CFM-FILE.

Journalist murdered in Kenya on World Press Freedom Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – A journalist was killed in Nairobi’s Kibra slum, on the day the world marked the World Press Freedom Day.

Mohammed Marjan who worked for Pamoja FM as a presenter was stabbed to death at 5am while headed to work in the morning, police and locals said.

He was an active member of the Kibera Community Policing Committee.

The radio station founder Adam Hussein said the journalist was hosting a special programme that was to run during the Ramadhan period, for their Muslims listeners.

“They have killed a vibrant and resourceful colleague. It is really sad,” Hussein told Capital News on telephone.

Kilimani Police boss Lucas Oigara said detectives will reply on CCTV footage to get the killers because the incident occurred at an area covered by police-installed surveillance cameras.

Oigara further called for calm as police carry on with investigations, after agitated locals lynched a man, they accused of being part of the group that killed Marjan.

“They should have taken the suspect to police custody instead of taking the law into their hands,” Oigara said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Detectives were set to question members of the community policing committee, even as they try to establish the motive of the incident.

With the dusk to dawn curfew occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of crime has been on the increase, particularly in the capital Nairobi.

On Friday last week, police officers gunned down two suspected criminals, accused of killing a Moi University student during a robbery at Phadam Hospital in Umoja II.

The suspect is said to have recently held hostage and robbed a doctor, two security guards, a receptionist and two patients of their valuables.

