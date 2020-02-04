Moi to be buried at Kabarak home in Nakuru, family says  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Former President Daniel Arap Moi will be buried at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County, his family announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press at Moi’s Kabarnet Gardens residence in Nairobi, Moi’s third-born son Raymond who is also the Rongai MP said the decision was arrived at following a family meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Raymond further expressed gratitude for the overwhelming messages of condolences received thus far locally, regionally and globally noting that the assurances given were a true reflection that “all was well.”

“The family appreciates the speed at which our beloved military and the government apparatus moved in to secure Mzee’s (Moi’s) situation. This gesture has given the assurance that all is well in the days ahead until His Excellency is interred at his Kabarak home when the time comes,” he said.

Raymond announced that communication relating to the burial date of the former President who passed on at Nairobi Hospital Monday morning will be communicated once the family, the government and the military finalize on the arrangements.

“We are still consulting with the government and it is a State funereal now which has been taken over by the government. It is a military affair now and so we cannot give the exact dates until we liaise with them,” he said.

Raymond however assured the public will be updated on the plans saying Kenyans will not be left in the dark.

President Moi who passed on at the age of 95 after battling a long illness has been eulogized far and wide as an iconic statesman who championed for unity of purpose during his 24-year tenure, making him the country’s longest serving President.

Tributes from both local, regional and international leaders continued to pour in for the humble teacher turned President who was loved and hated in equal measure for his iron fist rule that was occasioned by detention of his critics who opposed to his governance style.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who announced Moi’s demise in a proclamation dispatched to newsrooms Tuesday morning eulogized him as a noble and outstanding leader.

Deputy President William Ruto in his message of condolence to the family described President Moi as a mentor who inspired many ostensibly the younger generation of leaders.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga in his tribute eulogized President Moi as a statesman while maintaining they had reconciled after a sour relationship that led to the former’s detention.

Other notable local leaders who eulogized Mzee Moi include former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalai Mudavadi, Speakers of the bicameral House of Parliament Justin Muturi and Knenneth Lusaka and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale.

Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi (Interior), Charles Keter (Energy), Simon Chelugui (Labor) also eulogized President Moi.

The Council of Governors also registered their condolences to the family of President Moi noting that the country had been robbed of a great leader whose leadership will be remembered and missed.

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli led regional leaders in paying tribute describing the former President as a diplomat who was keen on bolstering the ties between East African Community member states.