Kisumu DG faces eviction as County Treasury delays clearance of Sh1.4mn in rent arrears

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 8 – Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Mathew Owili is facing an imminent eviction over rent arrears for 14 months amounting to Sh1.4 million.

The landlord – United Millers – has written to the county government with an intent to terminate the tenancy agreement.

The letter dated July 27 addressed to County Secretary stated that the tenancy that expires on September 30 will not be renewed.

The property owner directed Owili to vacate the premises immediately after the tenancy expires.

“Hand it over to us by restoring the premises to its original state and colour and settling the above amount in full,” read part of the letter.

The Property Manager wrote that the decision to terminate the tenancy agreement originates from the failure by the county to remit rent.

“This has occasioned to due to consistent default in remitting rent and utility payments in time which has now accumulated to Sh1, 436, 890.10,” read the letter.

The county is also has pending bill amounting to over Sh3 million to the same landlord arising from the tenancy of former Governor Jack Ranguma.

“You feel least obligated to settle it due to previous government outstanding bill while you are on the same track and have not made any difference any difference in terms of meeting primary tenancy obligation towards DG’s rented house,” the Property Manager said.

United Millers vowed to institute legal proceedings if the rent arrears totaling Sh4.4 million are not paid in full.

A source at the DG’s office confirmed that the matter had been raised with the County Treasury and Owili was shocked to learn that his rent was not being remitted on time.

The source who sought to remain anonymous told Capital FM News attempts by Owili to seek clarification from the Finance Department over the issue has hit a snag.

“We have met the landlord and discussed the matter with them, hope they will understand that it’s not the fault of the DG to fail to remit rent but the finance department. The issue will be sorted,” the source said.