President Kenyatta roots for referendum saying it guarantees inclusivity

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the need to have inclusivity in Government and urged all Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative that is collecting views from Kenyans.

The President said a referendum is inevitable because it is what will guarantee inclusivity in Government, in a bid to end perennial frictions during elections.

“We have to look into the structure of our government so that we can ensure no Kenyan feels left out,” he said.

“We all have good plans for our country, but we must have inclusivity because that what will take us to the next level of development.”

This, he said was the sole motive for them uniting with his then political archrival Raila Odinga, after a prolonged electioneering period that threatened to tear the country apart.

“Through Building Bridges, we want to talk to all Kenyans on the issues they would like addressed,” the President asserted.

But before then, the President insisted on slaying the corruption dragon, that has led to massive loss of public resources.

There has been a renewed war on graft that has seen even the so-called big fish being arrested and arraigned, though a section of leaders wants more to be done.

The President was speaking in Kisii County while in the company of local leaders, Deputy President William Ruto, and Raila Odinga, who also rooted for the Building Bridges Initiative, saying it is meant to address the historical issues ailing the country.

Odinga, who was in the past a fierce critic of the Government vowed to support the President in eliminating corruption.

“We shall fight corruption so that our country can be clean,” he asserted.

The Building Bridges Initiative Taskforce which was gazetted in May 018 was given a year to file proposals on tackling national challenges to build lasting unity.

Kenyatta and Odinga formed the 14-member team formed after they agreed to work on uniting the nation after a divisive election in 2017 that saw the opposition leader inaugurate himself as the People’s President.

The Taskforce has been traversing the country seeking submissions on how to end perpetual violence and divisions during elections.