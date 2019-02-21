Plan to use police in hunt for HELB defaulters slammed

By JEREMIAH WAKAYA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s announcement that the Higher Education Loans Board will partner with the police and other crime busters to hunt down over 74,000 loan defaulters has sparked uproar on social media.

Most critics think that the move is unfair following the high unemployment rate in the country, and that most graduates cannot repay the loans.

According to the CS, close to Sh7.2 billion has not been repaid back to the loans board making it hard for other needy students to get the capitation.

She said the crackdown will start at any time and has requested employers to help in tracking the defaulters.

