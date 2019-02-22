Nairobi County staff suspends strike to allow SRC talks

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The Nairobi County staff union has suspended an ongoing strike which started 10 days ago to pave way for talks with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

The strike had affected operations in various departments, as cleaners, clinicians, cemetery workers, and those who plant trees, cut grass and unblock drainages took part in the protest.

The union leaders have however said they will pursue the implementation of a 15 per cent salary increment in court.

The workers are blaming the Salaries and Remuneration Commission for their woes and accusing it of being against their negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreement despite the county having set aside funds in its supplementary budget to honour the deal.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko met the workers last Tuesday and pleaded with them to call the strike off saying that the county is committed to implementing the deal.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement was signed in May 2017, paving way for City Hall workers to get a pay increment of 15 per cent but the Salaries and Remuneration Commission rejected the deal.

The CBA was registered before Judge Nelson Abuodha of the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The pay rise was to take effect in the 2017/2018 financial year but that has never happened.