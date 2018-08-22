National Assembly to begin vetting of SRC nominees on Wednesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – The National Assembly will on Wednesday start vetting nominees to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Member nominee Margaret Sawe will be the first to be vetted by the Finance and National Planning Committee followed by Nelly Peris Ashumbwe.

Others to be vetted Wednesday include member nominee Amani Yuda Komora and Sophie Moturi.

Chairperson nominee Lyn Cherop Mengich will be vetted Thursday after the previous nominee and former Kenya Power boss Ben Chumo was rejected by the MPs over graft allegations.

Chumo’s nomination elicited mixed reactions with MPs in the Joseph Limo (Kipkelion East) led committee vowing to block his nomination, a move that later materialized.

Chumo’s vetting came hot on the heels when his name was adversely mentioned in the Kenya power Sh408 million scandal.

The MPs cited that Chumo had not met the constitutional threshold of leadership and integrity hence arguing that approving his nomination would amount to endorsing corruption.

If approved, the Human Resource professional Mengich will succeed Sarah Serem who has since been posted as Kenya’s ambassador to China.

Former Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno who was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a member of the commission will also be vetted Thursday.

Otieno had initially showed interest for the Migori Senatorial post but later dropped his bid.

The commission nominees are drawn from bodies such as the Public Service Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, Teachers Service Commission, the National Police among other bodies.

If approved by the House, after tabling of the committee’s report which will be later debated, all the nine nominees will serve for a period of six years, setting and reviewing salaries of state officers.