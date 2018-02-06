MP Kajwang due back in court over Raila oath

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang is on Tuesday expected back in court to take plea over his role in last week’s swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Following his arrest, Kajwang was released on a Sh50,000 bond after he opposed the charges as defective.

The charge sheet indicated that he is being indicted for consenting the administration of an oath on Odinga, action authorities say, bound the NASA chief to commit a capital offence of treason.

He also faces a separate charge of organizing a public meeting for the purpose of the said oath without notifying the Officer Commanding the Central Police Station in Nairobi, under whose jurisdiction the meeting was held.