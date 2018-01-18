There will be consequences, Govt reminds NASA over planned Raila coronation

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Government has asked the National Super Alliance leadership to be ready for consequences if they live true to their threats and swear in Raila Odinga and his co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka as People’s president and deputy, respectively.

National Government spokesperson Eric Kiraithe says any violation of the Constitution will be faced with equal measures, as earlier expressed by the Attorney General, who cautioned NASA leaders of attracting treasonous charges.

“The Constitution of this country is very clear. The law is very clear,” he said during his weekly briefing to journalists on Thursday.

“Anybody who says he will break the law…should expect consequences within the law.”

NASA leaders say plans are underway, to ensure Odinga and his counterpart the former Vice President are sworn in on January 30 despite calls to shelve their plans by diplomats, led by US Ambassador Robert Godec.

On Wednesday, Odinga told the Voice of America that he is ready to be sworn-in as the People’s President even if it means doing so from exile but Kiraithe says time for politics is over and Kenyans should focus on ensuring the Government deliver its promises.

“My being sworn-in is a statement that an illegitimate government is in office and the legitimate government elected by the people is not in office,” he told VoA’s Kennedy Wandera.

“We will work like a government and appoint ministers even if we have to run the government in exile,” Odinga explained.

But Kiraithe said: “There are no political temperatures in this country, Kenyans have embarked on building their lives and politics are only relevant to the extent they are moving this country from one level of development to another.”

“It is not an issue of holding the country with useless propaganda internally from January to …we shall have elections in 2022.”

He said the Government remains open to dialogue, but that must be within the confines of the law.

The US has cautioned against the planned swearing in ceremony, but Odinga says: “They (US) are our friends and they are free to advise us but we cannot be forced. We shall do what we want to do.”

Thirdway Alliance party has termed the plans treasonous and a violation of Article 3 (2) of the Constitution.

“Any attempt to establish a government otherwise than in compliance with this Constitution is unlawful,” party leader, Ekuru Aukot said on Tuesday, quoting Article 3 (2).