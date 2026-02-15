United Opposition to Meet IG Over Nyeri Church Tear-Gas Incident, Says Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Democratic Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has announced that leaders from the United Opposition will on Monday meet Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to demand accountability over the January 25 tear-gas incident at a church in Nyeri County.

The former Deputy President said the opposition will seek answers on the progress of investigations into the disruption of a church service in Witima, Othaya, where police reportedly lobbed tear gas during a service attended by him and other political leaders.

“Tomorrow all of us will go back to the Inspector General to ask him about those who attacked the Church of Christ. We will ask him why those who hurt women and children have not been arraigned in court,” the Ex-DP said.

Gachagua and his entourage were dispersed by plainclothes police officers during the service, triggering chaos inside the sanctuary as congregants scrambled for safety amid smoke and confusion.

Multiple vehicles, including some belonging to his team, were damaged in the fracas, with one reportedly set ablaze.

The disruption at Witima Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) drew condemnation from religious leaders and politicians across the political divide, who termed it a violation of the constitutional right to worship.

National and regional clergy called for thorough investigations into the circumstances that led to the use of tear gas during what they described as a peaceful gathering.

Gachagua has since alleged that the incident was politically instigated, claiming security operatives were complicit and accompanied individuals who vandalised vehicles during the altercation.

The government has not publicly confirmed the claims or provided details on any arrests linked to the incident.