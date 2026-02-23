53pc of retirees miss workplace camaraderie as pensions fall short: survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Retirement in Kenya is proving to be as much a social adjustment as a financial one, a new survey by the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) shows.

While salary and benefits remain central concerns, a surprising number of retirees also long for the small daily rituals of work: office teas, shared meals, and casual conversations that for many formed the heartbeat of the workday.

According to the survey, 53 percent of retirees miss the company of colleagues, followed by 40 percent who cite salary and benefits as what they miss most.

Even small routines — sharing a mid-morning tea, lunchroom chats, or informal meetings — contribute to a sense of structure and belonging that retirees now find missing.

“These daily rituals, while minor, contribute greatly to a sense of purpose and camaraderie,” the survey notes.

Financial pressures, however, remain severe.

Only 41 percent of retirees feel their pension is adequate for their needs, highlighting the struggle to maintain a standard of living after leaving the workforce.

Most retirees also experience a sharp drop in income upon exiting formal employment. Over half (55 percent) receive less than Sh20,000 per month, intensifying the challenge of adjusting to life outside work.

“Low pensions and sudden income drops leave retirees struggling to meet even basic expenses,” the survey emphasizes, underlining the financial fragility facing older Kenyans.

Coverage gaps compound the problem.

Only 26 percent of workers are enrolled in formal pension schemes, leaving a majority — mostly informal sector employees — without access to retirement security.

This lack of coverage heightens vulnerability to old-age poverty and limits the ability of retirees to maintain not just financial stability, but also the social routines once tied to the workplace.

Well-being in retirement remains a mixed bag.

The survey found that 60 percent of retirees report being generally happy, and 36 percent describe a strong sense of purpose.

Yet others face challenges, with 18 percent saying daily activities have become more difficult, 13 percent struggling to make ends meet, and one percent reporting feelings of isolation or loneliness.

Personal health tops retirees’ priorities at 32 percent, followed by buying food (21 percent), educating children (14 percent), and a smaller four percent focusing on educating grandchildren.

Meanwhile, structural weaknesses in Kenya’s pension ecosystem persist.

As of December 2025, unremitted contributions totaled Sh66.41 billion, with public institutions — including universities, county governments, and other government agencies — accounting for 93 percent, or Sh61.8 billion.

Public universities top the list, with education institutions owing Sh30.24 billion, followed by county governments at Sh20.42 billion and public administration entities at Sh4.64 billion.

Retirement planning instruments such as employer-sponsored schemes, individual pension plans (IPPs), annuities, and income drawdowns exist, but the report suggests they often fail to fully balance financial adequacy with social and well-being needs.

Office camaraderie, daily routines, and small rituals like teas and shared meals cannot be replicated by numbers on a payslip, yet they remain central to retirees’ sense of purpose and life satisfaction.

The findings highlight a dual challenge for Kenya’s retirees: navigating financial inadequacy while coping with the loss of daily social routines.

With billions in arrears concentrated in public institutions and limited pension coverage in the informal sector, retirees face both immediate hardship and long-term vulnerability — not just in their wallets, but in their day-to-day lives.