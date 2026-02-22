Connect with us

Kenya

Nairobi Moves to Tighten Alcohol Laws in Major Overhaul to Protect Families

The proposed Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Bill (Repeal), 2025 seeks to strengthen regulation of the production, distribution, sale, and consumption of alcohol, including online sales.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Nairobi County has unveiled plans to tighten control of the alcohol sector through a sweeping legislative overhaul aimed at protecting families, improving public health, and restoring order in the industry.



The Nairobi County Executive, led by Business and Hustler Opportunities CECM Dr. Anastasia Nyalita and Chief Officer Lydia Mathia, held a consultative forum with the Sectoral Committee on Culture and Community Services to deliberate on the proposed law.

Speaking during the session, Dr. Nyalita said the Bill places public health and safety at its core.

“At the heart of the proposed law is a strong focus on public health and safety. The Bill introduces stronger measures to limit underage access to alcohol, regulate advertising to prevent exposure of minors, and enforce stricter compliance among traders,” she said.

The legislation also targets misleading promotions and deceptive marketing, with provisions for transparent labeling to ensure consumers are informed about the risks associated with excessive alcohol use.

County officials emphasized that the reforms will be backed by stronger enforcement and public education.

“We are strengthening compliance mechanisms to eliminate illegal operators and protect consumers from unsafe products, while investing in awareness and rehabilitation programmes at the community level,” Dr. Nyalita added.

Sectoral Committee Chair and Kabiro MCA Clarence Munga said the proposed changes are intended to address the social impact of alcohol abuse.

“This is about the safety of our homes. We are shielding our children from predatory marketing and ensuring that unregulated alcohol trade does not put lives at risk,” Munga said.

Chief Officer Lydia Mathia noted that the Bill will streamline licensing processes, enhance accountability, and create a structured and fair environment for legitimate businesses.

Liquor Board Chair Myke Rabar said the reforms will promote ethical trade while targeting illicit brewers and counterfeiters who endanger lives and deny the county revenue.

County Secretary Godfrey Akumali highlighted the planned crackdown on smuggling, counterfeit production, and illegal brewing, while Finance CECM Charles Kerich said curbing unlawful trade will protect consumers and shield legitimate businesses from unfair competition.

Beyond enforcement, the proposed law provides a framework for public awareness campaigns and rehabilitation programmes for individuals affected by alcohol abuse.

If approved, the Bill is expected to strengthen regulatory oversight, reduce alcohol-related harm, improve public health outcomes, and foster safer communities across Nairobi.

