NACADA Sting Nets Contraband Alcohol in Kirinyaga, Targets Influential Distributor’s Empire

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – In a coordinated intelligence-led strike on Tuesday afternoon, multi-agency teams under the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) simultaneously raided three popular entertainment establishments in Kirinyaga County, unearthing a massive cache of illicit and expired alcohol.

The targeted venues, all owned by a single influential alcohol distributor within the county, were stormed in a well-executed operation that saw the recovery of hundreds of bottles of suspected counterfeit vodka.

Notably, the potent spirit was found packaged in beer bottles bearing Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps that could not be verified. A significant portion of the stock was also expired, yet was being openly sold to unsuspecting patrons.

Speaking exclusively to journalists at the scene of one of the raids, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa revealed that the distributor has been a long-standing person of interest.

“This individual has been on our radar for a while. Today, we moved on all her marked establishments within Kirinyaga County for compliance checks. This was not a random operation; it was precision-led,” Dr. Omerikwa stated.

The CEO issued a stern warning, indicating that the net is widening. “Our intelligence further indicates that this same person has recently established a new distribution site in a neighbouring county. We are closing in on it,” he added, signaling that the operation is part of a broader crackdown.

Dr. Omerikwa framed the afternoon sting within the government’s renewed nationwide offensive against drugs and substance abuse. “In line with the Presidential directive, our new strategy has shifted focus squarely to the source of the poison that has been killing our people.

We are not just chasing retailers; we are dismantling the supply chain and breaking the distribution networks across the country,” he emphasized.

The operation, which involved officers from NACADA, the police, and KRA, led to the arrest of two individuals found managing the outlets. They are currently assisting with investigations.

The haul of suspicious alcohol, estimated to be worth a substantial amount, was seized and loaded into waiting government trucks.

The consignment will be subjected to a thorough analysis at the Government Chemist to ascertain its exact composition and confirm the breach of standards.

The dramatic raids sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing outrage at the sale of expired and potentially dangerous products.

The operation underscores NACADA’s toughened stance against powerful figures in the illicit trade, marking a significant escalation in the fight to safeguard public health.

