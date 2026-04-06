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Kindiki: Ruto Re-election Key to Mt Kenya’s 2032 Presidency Push

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said it is pointless for some politicians to mislead residents to support someone else in 2027 who might serve for 10 years before ushering anyone from the region.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 6-Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Mt. Kenya residents to support President Ruto’s re-election next year to be in a stronger position for a successful presidential bid in 2032.

The DP said the region will be in a better position to front a presidential candidate in 2032 which will only be five years away after the next polls.

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“We have no option next year but to reelect President Ruto. A cow that is heavy with a calf cannot be slaughtered. After the re-election of President Ruto next year, we will only wait for five years. Then in 2032, the calf will be born,” DP declared.

The Deputy President spoke on Monday when he hosted a delegation of grassroots leaders and professionals from Maara Constituency at home in Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County.

He said it is pointless for some politicians to mislead residents to support someone else in 2027 who might serve for 10 years before ushering anyone from the region.

“Some people are busy telling us to kick out William Ruto next year, then wait for another 10 years. Is it not easier and more strategic for our people to wait for 5 years than to wait for 10 years? We are sharp people. We know how to make political calculations,” DP stated.

Prof. Kindiki said they are not just throwing their weight behind the President for the sake of it but because of the massive development projects initiated by the government in the region.

He cited the construction of the new Nithi bridge as one of the key promises being fulfilled by the government in the region.  

“We have the money. We have a contractor. The construction was delayed because we had to rework the design to meet our expectations. We also had to wait for the National Lands Commission to be reconstituted because it handles issues on land acquisition and compensation,” DP said.

Calling on residents to be patient, he revealed that the new bridge will be one of the longest in the country and will help in reducing deadly accidents along the dangerous section.

“The bridge will be done. We must be patient because everything is in place. Demonstrations will not be of any help because this is a promise we made and I will ensure it is constructed. It will be the second largest and longest bridge in Kenya only second to Dongo Kundu in Mombasa,” he assured.

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