Africa

27 Kenyan Police officers awarded UN service medals in South Sudan

Twenty-seven Kenyan police officers serving under UNMISS in South Sudan have been awarded United Nations Service Medals for their role in protecting civilians and supporting peace efforts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Kenyan police officers serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been awarded United Nations Service Medals in recognition of their exemplary service in the world’s youngest nation.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the medal-pinning ceremony, held on Saturday at the UNMISS compound in Juba, was attended by senior UN officials, members of the diplomatic corps and other high-ranking representatives.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja applauded the officers following the recognition.

In remarks delivered on his behalf by Kenyan Contingent Commander Mbatian Kantai, IG Kanja commended the team for their professionalism, discipline and dedication in a demanding operational environment.

“You have facilitated humanitarian assistance, protected key sites and fostered dialogue at the grassroots level. Each day, through your actions, you have embodied the core principle of UNMISS: to protect civilians and build durable peace,” read the Inspector-General’s message.

He noted that the Kenyan contingent has played a critical role in supporting the UNMISS mandate, including the protection of civilians, securing vital installations, facilitating humanitarian operations and strengthening community-level peace initiatives.

A total of 27 Kenyan police officers received the prestigious medals, which were presented by the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Police Commissioner Jeremiah Togba Massaqoui, who served as the Guest of Honour.

Also present at the ceremony were Benedict Watamba, representing the Kenyan Ambassador; Major General (Rtd) Aggrey Owino, Chairperson of the Revitalised Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC); senior UNPOL leadership; and Kenya’s Defence Attaché to South Sudan, Colonel Martin Owino.

Among the recipients were UNMISS UNPOL Gender Adviser SSP Millicent Alambo and Anti-Cattle Raiding Specialised Police Team Leader SSP Kioko Munyambu.

Other awardees included SSP Magongo Amadiva, Kipsang Kipkazi and Silas Kiptoo, among others.

