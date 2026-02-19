High Court Orders Sh102.5mn Payment to 41 Judges Denied Appointment by Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The High Court has ordered the government to pay Sh102.5 million to 41 Court of Appeal judges whose appointments were blocked by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, ruling that the ex-president violated their constitutional rights.

Presiding Judge Mugambi stated that the judges were unfairly denied the opportunity to serve despite being duly nominated.

“The applicants’ rights to fair treatment and equal opportunity under the Constitution were violated,” he said.

The judges have welcomed the ruling, calling it a landmark decision affirming the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in Kenya.

Legal analysts note the case highlights the accountability of state actors in judicial appointments and strengthens protections for public officers against arbitrary exclusion.

The government is expected to comply with the High Court order and disburse the compensation promptly.