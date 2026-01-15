Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Republican Senator Marco Rubio said the Chinese consulate in Houston was the 'central node' of China's 'vast network of spies' in the US

Headlines

Trump Administration suspends Immigrant Visa Processing for 75 Countries

According to the Associated Press, the State Department has instructed consular officers to halt immigrant visa applications from the affected countries. But the suspension will not apply to non-immigrant, temporary tourist, or business visas.

Published

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 – Trump administration is placing an indefinite pause on immigrant visa processing from 75 countries, further restricting the legal routes for entering the US.

The State Department on Wednesday said the administration wants to bring “an end to the abuse” of the system “by those who would extract wealth from the American people” by using welfare and public benefits.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President Donald Trump has sought to limit both illegal and legal crossing into the US since returning to office, and his administration has already halted immigrant visa processing for people from Brazil, Iran, Russia and Somalia.

The order takes effect on 21 January, but a full list of the 75 countries has not yet been released.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” said Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy spokesperson for the US State Department.

The department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will pause the visa processing while it reassesses its procedures “to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits”, Piggott added.

According to the Associated Press, the State Department has instructed consular officers to halt immigrant visa applications from the affected countries. But the suspension will not apply to non-immigrant, temporary tourist, or business visas.

In recent months, the State Department has increased restrictions on migration from countries Trump has deemed a threat to national security, including Russia, Iran and Afghanistan and several countries in Africa.

After an immigrant from Afghanistan was charged in the November in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, the administration banned or limited the entry of nationals of 19 countries. In December, it expanded the travel ban to people from five additional countries and those travelling on Palestinian Authority-issued documents.

Asylum cases, citizenship processing and green card applications for immigrants from the initial 19 countries in the ban have also been paused.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

US pauses assistance to Somali government for alleged seizure of aid

"The US is deeply concerned by reports that Federal Government of Somalia officials have destroyed a US-funded World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse and illegally...

7 days ago

DIPLOMACY

China condemns U.S. military action against Venezuela at UN Security Council

"China demands the United States change its course, cease its bullying and coercive practices, and develop relations and cooperation with regional countries on the...

January 6, 2026

Headlines

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz drops re-election bid amid fraud scandal

"But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t...

January 5, 2026

Top stories

Ghana condemns ‘colonial’ US raid on Venezuela and Maduro’s ‘abduction’

Ghana has condemned the US military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, warning that Washington’s actions violate international law and...

January 4, 2026

Top stories

Maduro charged with narco-terrorism, weapons offences after dramatic capture by US forces

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been charged in the US with narco-terrorism and drug offences following his capture in a raid by US forces.

January 3, 2026

DIPLOMACY

EU urges restraint after Trump confirms capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

The European Union has urged restraint and respect for international law after President Donald Trump said US forces captured Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.

January 3, 2026

World

Venezuela declares national emergency amid strikes by US forces

Venezuela has declared a nationwide state of emergency after alleging U.S. air and missile strikes on Caracas and surrounding states, claims Washington has not...

January 3, 2026

ANTI-TERROR WAR

US carries out ‘massive’ strike against IS in Syria

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation "is not the beginning of a war - it is a declaration of vengeance.

December 20, 2025