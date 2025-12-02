Connect with us

World

Trump confirms phone call with Venezuelan president: report – China Daily

Published

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he had a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but refused to reveal any details of the call, according to The New York Times.

“I don’t want to comment on it; the answer is yes,” Trump said aboard Air Force One. “I wouldn’t say it went well or badly. It was a phone call,” he told reporters.

The US president also said that his Saturday social media post warning that the Venezuelan airspace should be considered to be closed was not a signal that an airstrike is imminent.

“Don’t read anything into it,” said Trump, noting that he made the alert “because we consider Venezuela to be not a very friendly country.”

Trump said in the post on Saturday that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered to be closed in its entirety.

