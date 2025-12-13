PICTORIAL: The Wreckage of a Cyrus Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz E350

The white Mercedes Benz E350 that former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo was driving was left completely mangled after the 3:00am Saturday morning collision with a bus in Naivasha. The impact tore through the front of the luxury sedan, exposing the engine components and twisting the frame beyond repair. Police said he was driving to Nairobi when the accident occurred.

Final Moments on the Highway

An official police report filed in Naivasha indicate that Jirongo was travelling from the Nakuru direction towards Nairobi when he veered out of his lane and collided head-on with a Climax Coach bus. The violent crash forced the car off the tarmac and into a grassy patch by the roadside. He died on impact.

Crowds Gather at the Scene

At daybreak, curious onlookers and local residents flocked to the crash site as emergency responders worked around the wreck.

A View From the Rear

The rear of the Mercedes Benz E350 shows how severe the impact was, a body shell ripped apart by the force of the collision. Despite airbags deploying, the damage was too extensive for survival.

As the wreckage was examined, officers noted that the level of destruction reflected a high-force impact. Naivasha Traffic Base officers later recorded in their report that “he failed to keep to his inner lane and collided head-on with the oncoming motor vehicle.”

A Community in Shock

Residents, leaders, and political allies arrived throughout the morning, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of a man who had played a defining role in Kenya’s political story for more than three decades.

Jirongo’s body was taken to a local mortuary awaiting transfer to Nairobi as investigations into the fatal collision continue.