Mystery Woman, CCTV Trail as DCI Widens Probe into Jirongo’s Final Hours

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – Detectives have opened a wide-ranging probe into the death of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, piecing together a detailed trail of his final movements — including CCTV footage showing his last moments before the fatal crash, and fresh scrutiny of where he had been earlier that night.

In a press statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said it had “commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Hon. Cyrus Jirongo,” who died after a road traffic accident on the night of December 13, 2025, at Karai in Naivasha.

The agency said the collision between Jirongo’s car and a bus occurred at about 2:19am, resulting in a head-on impact that pushed Jirongo’s vehicle roughly 25 metres from the point of impact, while the PSV bus stopped about 50 metres away.

“In line with its mandate, the DCI deployed a combined team of homicide detectives and forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory,” the statement said, adding that the team secured key exhibits and began forensic review.

CCTV captures the final seconds

Detectives recovered CCTV footage from Eagol Petrol Station, which the DCI says has been subjected to initial review and analysis — and it paints a rapid, almost minute-by-minute sequence of events.

According to the DCI, the footage shows that at 2:18:40am, Jirongo drove into the petrol station from the Nairobi direction but did not fuel. At 2:19:10am, he stopped at the station’s exit — for about nine seconds — and at 2:19:19am made a right turn, driving back towards Nairobi.

“At 2:19:25am, the CCTV captured the PSV bus ramming into the deceased’s vehicle,” the DCI said.

Driver questioned, freed on bail

Detectives said they have interrogated the PSV driver, Tyrus Kamau Githinji, who had recorded a statement at the Naivasha Traffic Base. The DCI said he is out on cash bail as investigations continue into causing death by dangerous driving, and is required to report back to the Naivasha Traffic Base on December 22, 2025 for further police action.

As part of the inquiry, detectives have also interviewed the petrol station’s night guard and fuel attendant.

‘Last movements’ now under the spotlight — including a reported woman companion

Beyond the crash scene, investigators say they are now chasing Jirongo’s “movements prior to the accident,” including recording statements from people he interacted with that night — notably those present during a meeting at Karen Oasis Bar and Restaurant, Nairobi.

“Detectives are also examining Hon. Jirongo’s movements prior to the accident… notably those present during a meeting at Karen Oasis Bar and Restaurant, Nairobi,” the DCI said.

The emerging focus on his final hours comes amid separate media claims about who he may have been with shortly before the crash.

Earlier, Daily Nation reported that on the evening of Friday, December 12, Jirongo was with a lady friend in Nairobi before driving her to Naivasha. The newspaper quoted a boda boda rider as claiming he saw Jirongo’s white Mercedes-Benz stop near a hotel at around 1:30am, where a woman alighted before he continued towards Nairobi.

“I saw a white Mercedes-Benz pull over and a woman disembark from the front passenger seat… When I checked who the driver was, I saw it was Jirongo. He spoke briefly with the woman for less than a minute, then drove off,” the rider was quoted as saying.

The DCI has not publicly confirmed the identity of any companion, but says further statements will be recorded from passengers aboard the PSV bus and other witnesses as CCTV analysis continues.

Upon completion of investigations, the DCI said a comprehensive file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for perusal and advice.

The agency also conveyed condolences to Jirongo’s family, saying it remains committed to a credible probe.

“The DCI… assures the public of its commitment to conducting thorough, impartial, and credible investigations in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya and the rule of law,” the statement said.