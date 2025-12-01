IEBC Gazettes Nov 27 mini-poll Winners, Paving Way for Swearing-In

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1– Twenty-four leaders elected in the November 27 by-elections are set to be sworn into office after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) formally gazetted their names in a Special Gazette Notice issue released on Monday.

Their official recognition now clears the way for their swearing-in ceremonies with those awaiting to join Parliament anticipated to be sworn in tomorrow.

The National Assembly will also welcome six new Members of Parliament.

In Kilifi County, Harrison Garama Kombe of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) recaptured the Magarini seat with 17,909 votes. His 2022 poll victory was nullified by the courts in 2024.

Mandera’s Banissa Constituency elected Ahmed Maalim Hassan of UDA, who obtained 10,431 votes. The residents have been without an MP since 2023 after Kullow Maalim Hassan died at a city hospital while receiving treatment following a hit-and-run along Mombasa Road.

In Embu County, Leo Wa Muthende Njeru, also of UDA, triumphed in Mbeere North with 15,802 votes.

Kakamega’s Malava seat went to David Athman Ndakwa of UDA, who garnered 21,564 votes, making it one of the higher tallies in the by-elections.

In Siaya County, Moses Okoth Omondi of ODM was declared the MP-elect for Ugunja with 9,447 votes, while in Homa Bay’s Kasipul Constituency, Boyd Were Ongondo of ODM won with 16,819 votes.

In Baringo County, Kiprono Chemitei Cheburet of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was declared the newly elected senator after garnering 55,246 votes setting the stage for his entry into the Senate to replace the late William Cheptumo who succumbed to illness.

The County Assembly level recorded the biggest wave of new leaders, with IEBC confirming elected representatives across multiple counties including Tana River, Garissa, Machakos, Turkana, Samburu, Nandi, Narok, Kajiado, Kakamega, Bungoma, Nyamira and Nairobi.

Narok North’s Masikonde Ward elected Douglas Twala of the Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led Democracy For The Citizens Party (DCP), who achieved 5,997 votes in one of the more competitive ward races.

In Bungoma’s Kabuchai–Chwele Ward, independent candidate Eric Wekesa delivered one of the standout victories of the by-elections with 6,162 votes, securing a rare win outside major political parties.

Nairobi County concluded the list with the election of David Wanyoike Warui of DCP in Kariobangi North, Embakasi North Constituency, after garnering 2,282 votes.

Among the newly confirmed ward representatives are Sophia Hamadawa Maro of UDA in Chewani Ward in Tana River, and Hassan Aden Kolosho of UDA in Fafi Ward in Garissa.

In Machakos Town’s Mumbuni North Ward, Antony Kyalo Kiso of the Wiper Democratic Front secured the seat with 3,849 votes.

Turkana County recorded two new UDA ward leaders: John Namesek Erot in Lake Zone, Turkana North with 3,559 votes, and Cosmas Longor Napeikar in Nanaam, Turkana West with 1,543 votes.

In Samburu North’s Angata Nanyokie Ward, Isabella Leshimpito of UDA was confirmed as MCA with 1,239 votes, while Nandi’s Chesumei constituency saw Vincent Kiplimo Ruto of UDA elected in Chemundu–Kapng’etuny with 2,999 votes.

In Kajiado Central, Amos Maayiai Mpusia of UDA took the Purko Ward seat with 2,085 votes. Kakamega’s Kisa East Ward elected Dickson Aduda Okwiri of DCP with 1,952 votes, highlighting the growing presence of smaller parties in local politics.

Nyamira County recorded three new ward representatives: Christopher Moturi Osiemo of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in Nyamaiya with 4,790 votes, Jeremiah Njenga Ongaro of UPA in Ekerenyo with 3,507 votes, and Jackson Mogusu Mochumbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nyansiongo with 2,759 votes.