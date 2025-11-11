Connect with us

crime

Court orders DCI, DPP to explain whereabouts of missing Mwenda Mbijiwe

Evans Ondieki, the lawyer representing the family, noted that the order to produce the subject was issued on 28th October 2025, yet no tangible reasons have been presented to the court regarding his whereabouts.

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) have been ordered to produce, either alive or dead, a victim of abduction, Mwenda Mbijiwe.

Justice Martin Muya said the two agencies led by Amin Mohammed and Renson Igonga must demonstrate respect for court orders by performing their mandated duties.

Muya said he expected the duo to provide a comprehensive report on the whereabouts of the security analyst.

Mbijiwe is reported to have been abducted four years ago.

Prosecuting Counsel Zachary Omwenga informed the court that the ODPP had received a file from the DCI, but it could not be acted upon until the Igonga issued directions.

Owenga added that his boss is currently out of the country attending a prosecutors’ conference.

“Four years is an unreasonably long time for the family to remain without answers concerning the abduction,” the lawyer said.

Ondieki emphasized that the family continues to live in anguish and fear over the disappearance of their son.

The Court directed that the matter be mentioned again on 19th November 2025 to confirm the progress made by the government in producing the abducted person.

