ODM pledges to uphold Raila’s values, enhance unity among members

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has pledged to uphold the values and ideals championed by its late leader, Raila Odinga, as the party begins a new chapter following his passing.

Speaking after the Central Committee’s inaugural meeting after Odinga’s death in Nairobi, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the party would continue to defend the moral and democratic principles that defined Odinga’s decades-long political career.

“It is our moral duty to continue with that struggle for the moral ideals for which the late Raila stood for,” said Sifuna.

“The struggle for good governance, greater freedoms, and wider democratic space is a lifelong undertaking.”

Sifuna emphasized the party’s commitment to unity as the best way to honor the former Prime Minister’s towering legacy, even as internal divisions threaten to unsettle ODM ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The statement comes amid growing tension within the party, with a youthful faction led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino reportedly positioning itself to take over ODM’s leadership and regional dominance in Luo Nyanza.

Last week, the party installed Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga as its interim party leader, following the death of his brother and founding ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

The move, ratified by the National Executive Council (NEC), was meant to ensure continuity and preserve the Odinga family’s symbolic leadership during the transition.

According to the NEC, Oburu will guide the party through consultations on reorganization, its engagement with the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration, and preparations for the 20th ODM anniversary celebrations slated for Mombasa next month.

As ODM navigates its most delicate transition since its formation in 2005, party leaders say their focus remains on protecting Odinga’s legacy and strengthening internal democracy in readiness for the next electoral cycle.