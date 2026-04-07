Police destroy 2,000 litres of illicit brew in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – A targeted operation aimed at curbing illicit brewing and narcotic drug activities was successfully conducted yesterday in Soweto, Nairobi.

The operation forms part of sustained efforts to address the growing challenge of drug and substance abuse, which continues to pose significant social, economic, and public health risks within communities.

During the exercise, authorities confiscated and destroyed approximately 2,000 litres of Kangara along with several pieces of brewing equipment used in its production.

The dismantling of these operations not only disrupts illegal supply chains but also serves as a deterrent to individuals engaged in such activities.

“This intervention underscores a broader commitment to safeguarding community well-being through proactive and continuous enforcement measures,” the National Police Service said in a statement.