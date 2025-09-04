Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o calls for sustainable urban development

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 4 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has called for urgent and strategic planning to ensure sustainable urban development in response to the increasing migration from rural areas to cities.

Speaking in Kisumu on Thursday during a roundtable meeting ahead of the African Smart Cities Conference set to take place in Kisumu next week, Governor Nyong’o emphasized the need for African cities to proactively prepare for the growing influx of rural migrants.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Many people are moving to urban centers in search of better housing, healthcare, and job opportunities,” said Nyong’o. “This trend is not slowing down, and cities must plan in advance to manage this growth effectively.”

He warned that without adequate preparation, the ongoing rural-to-urban migration could severely strain urban infrastructure and services.

“If we are not ready, public services will be overwhelmed, and this will deepen existing social inequalities,” he noted.

The Governor rejected the approach taken by some countries that forcibly return migrants to rural areas.

Instead, he urged national and county governments to embrace inclusive planning.

“These are our people. When they move to cities, it is our responsibility to find ways to accommodate them. That’s what Smart Cities are about, creating inclusive, well-planned urban environments,” he added.

Already, the Kenya Kwanza government is rolling out affordable housing projects, a positive step towards reducing the spread of informal settlements and balancing housing supply and demand.

Kisumu is preparing to host the inaugural Africa Smart Cities and Townships Alliance (ASCA) Convention, scheduled for September 11–13, 2025.

Nyong’o said the city’s selection as host reflects its growing status as a regional hub for sustainable development and innovation.

“This landmark event will not only spotlight Kisumu’s transformation journey but also connect African cities with global partners in investment, climate change mitigation, technology, and urban planning,” he said

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has taken deliberatet steps to grow economy: President Ruto

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 4 – The government has taken deliberate and decisive actions to revitalise and grow the economy, President William Ruto has said....

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto buys 885kg Chianina cow for Sh1mn at Mombasa ASK Show

The cow, a Chianina breed, imported from South Africa, was the highlight of the livestock auction.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA War on Narcotics and Illicit Brews Intensifies in Kakamega

It culminated in the arrest of John Lisulu, the alleged main supplier of cannabis sativa to students of Sigalagala National Polytechnic.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I lost 12 Relatives to Mackenzie’s Cult, Witness tells court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – A 60-year-old man on Thursday gave an emotional testimony before Tononoka Children’s court on how he lost nearly his...

4 hours ago

Kenya

KeNHA reopens Nakuru–Eldoret Highway after sinkhole repairs

KeNHA confirmed that normal traffic flow has been restored at the affected section near the Eveready Roundabout.

5 hours ago

Kenya

CAJ, IPOA forge joint strategy to address citizens’ complaints, strengthen oversight

Among the key resolutions was the establishment of a joint, countrywide programme aimed at raising awareness among citizens.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ganze Children’s Officer Recounts Rescue of 3 Children Linked to Cult Practices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – The 58th prosecution witness in the Shakahola massacre trial on Thursday described how children were withdrawn from schools and...

6 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Henry Tanui takes over as new Hustler Fund CEO

Tanui who is an experienced financial services professional with over 24 years in the industry, takes over from Elizabeth Nkukuu, who has been heading...

9 hours ago