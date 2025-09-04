Nyong’o calls for sustainable urban development

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 4 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has called for urgent and strategic planning to ensure sustainable urban development in response to the increasing migration from rural areas to cities.

Speaking in Kisumu on Thursday during a roundtable meeting ahead of the African Smart Cities Conference set to take place in Kisumu next week, Governor Nyong’o emphasized the need for African cities to proactively prepare for the growing influx of rural migrants.

“Many people are moving to urban centers in search of better housing, healthcare, and job opportunities,” said Nyong’o. “This trend is not slowing down, and cities must plan in advance to manage this growth effectively.”

He warned that without adequate preparation, the ongoing rural-to-urban migration could severely strain urban infrastructure and services.

“If we are not ready, public services will be overwhelmed, and this will deepen existing social inequalities,” he noted.

The Governor rejected the approach taken by some countries that forcibly return migrants to rural areas.

Instead, he urged national and county governments to embrace inclusive planning.

“These are our people. When they move to cities, it is our responsibility to find ways to accommodate them. That’s what Smart Cities are about, creating inclusive, well-planned urban environments,” he added.

Already, the Kenya Kwanza government is rolling out affordable housing projects, a positive step towards reducing the spread of informal settlements and balancing housing supply and demand.

Kisumu is preparing to host the inaugural Africa Smart Cities and Townships Alliance (ASCA) Convention, scheduled for September 11–13, 2025.

Nyong’o said the city’s selection as host reflects its growing status as a regional hub for sustainable development and innovation.

“This landmark event will not only spotlight Kisumu’s transformation journey but also connect African cities with global partners in investment, climate change mitigation, technology, and urban planning,” he said