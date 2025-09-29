Magarini aspirant quits Gachagua-led DCP citing leadership collapse

MALINDI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has suffered a setback after Magarini parliamentary aspirant Furaha Chengo in the November 27 by-election announced his resignation from the party.

Chengo said he could no longer continue serving as a National Executive Committee (NEC) member, citing frustrations with the party’s leadership and internal organs.

He listed the concerns in a letter addressed to the Secretary-General of the Rigathi Gachagua-led outfit and copied to the Registrar of Political Parties and media houses.

The aspirant accused the National Elections Board (NEB) and the Secretary-General of failing to support aspirants, highlighting poor communication, disregard for grassroots concerns, and opaque decision-making processes.

“The persistent lack of communication, disregard for grassroots concerns, and failure to provide clear directives have created an environment where aspirants like myself [are] left to navigate critical issues without guidance or support,” Chengo wrote.

While praising the party leader’s vision and commitment, Chengo said systemic inefficiencies had eroded his confidence in DCP’s ability to function effectively.

He warned that unless the party embraces transparency, inclusivity, and accountability, it risks alienating the very members and supporters it seeks to serve.

His resignation comes as political parties mobilize for November 27 by-elections as they gear up for the 2027 General Election, where DCP has been positioning itself as a grassroots-driven outfit under Gachagua’s stewardship.