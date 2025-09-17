Judiciary, legal fraternity mourn Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the passing away of Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Fredrick Ochieng Andago.

CJ Koome condoled Ochieng’s family as he eulogized him as a towering figure in Kenya’s commercial law jurisprudence and a strong advocate of alternative dispute resolution.

At the time of his passing, Justice Ochieng was the Chairperson of the Court Annexed Mediation Taskforce, which is spearheading the national roll-out of court-annexed mediation.

Justice Ochieng joined the Judiciary in 2003 as a Judge of the High Court, where he served with distinction in various stations, including the Civil Division, Kitale, Kakamega, the Criminal Division, the Commercial and Admiralty Division, and Kisumu.

In 2022, Justice Ochieng was elevated to become a judge of the Court of Appeal.

Before joining the Judiciary, Justice Ochieng had a distinguished legal career as an Advocate of the High Court at Kaplan & Stratton Advocates, where he practiced for nearly two decades.

“We stand in solidarity with his family, friends, and the entire Judiciary community during this difficult period of mourning. We call for sensitivity and compassion as we share in this collective grief. May Hon. Justice Fred Ochieng’s soul rest in eternal peace,” Justice Koome added.