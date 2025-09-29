Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah/FILE

Capital Health

Atellah asks redeployed interns to pick letters after mass transfer over unending Kiambu strike

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) directed all affected interns to collect their redeployment letters on Monday, September 29.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Kiambu County has lost 697 medical interns after the Ministry of Health (MoH) ordered their redeployment to other stations across the country over a prolonged doctors’ strike that has crippled health services in the county and disrupted training.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) directed all affected interns to collect their redeployment letters on Monday, September 29.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The union warned it will consider interns who fail to do so as having abandoned their assignment by MoH.

“All interns currently in Kiambu County are required to collect their redeployment letters from the Ministry of Health effective tomorrow, September 29, from 9am,” KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah said in a notice issued on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the decision affects the entire cohort of 697 interns deployed in July, including 138 medical officer interns, 48 pharmacist interns, 5 dentist interns, 297 nursing interns, 134 clinical officer diploma interns, and 75 clinical officer degree interns.

Recall

In a letter dated August 26, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale noted the interns had not commenced their mandatory one-year programme due to the ongoing industrial action, unlike their peers in other counties who had already begun training.

“The Ministry of Health will [be] compelled to recall all 697 interns posted to Kiambu County for redistribution to alternative stations,” the CS warned in a letter addressed to Governor Kimani Wamatangi, adding that the measure was critical to safeguard training timelines and maintain national alignment.

Kiambu’s strike has now entered its fourth month, with no resolution in sight.

KMPDU defended the redeployment as necessary to protect the “sanctity of internship” and shield the interns from the protracted county-level industrial disputes.

The move delivers a major blow to Kiambu’s public health facilities, forcing them to operate without the interns who support strained health systems.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Doctors score key win as govt clears final tranche of 2017 CBA

The arrears, which medics have already begun receiving in their bank accounts, mark the full implementation of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and...

September 18, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Burial of 12-year-old killed by stray bullet underway in Ndumberi

Nekesa, whose death sparked national outrage and renewed calls for police accountability, was among several victims of the July 7 demonstrations that turned deadly...

July 15, 2025

Top stories

Protests Erupt in Ndumberi After 12-Year-Old Girl Killed by Police Bullet Inside Her Home

Bridget Njoki Wainaina was inside their home with her parents when a bullet—allegedly fired by officers during a confrontation with protesters outside—pierced through the...

July 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

NIS, DCI officers linked to killing of Ruto campaign aides lose bid to halt trial

The prosecution accuses the officers of murdering Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan—Indian nationals who were part of President William Ruto’s 2022...

May 31, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale promises sustained strategic investments towards UHC attainment

Duale said that the Ministry of Health has honoured commitments made under the 2024 Return to Work Formula, confirming that the first instalment of...

May 11, 2025

Top stories

Kiambu Governor Wamatangi Arrested in EACC Graft Probe

Nine senior county officials were also arrested in the crackdown linked to suspected embezzlement of public funds and conflict of interest in procurement deals.

April 15, 2025

Top stories

Posta Accuses Kiambu MCA Koina of Intimidation in Land Dispute, Seeks Police Intervention

The disputed land, registered as Kiambu/MUN Block 2/284, is claimed by Posta. The corporation also alleges that Koina, a tenant on the property, has...

April 6, 2025

Headlines

Gachagua allies in Nyeri and Kiambu urge political tolerance ahead of President Ruto’s visit

"I know we have wounds from what happened during the impeachment of the former Deputy President, but even so, we must differentiate between what...

April 5, 2025