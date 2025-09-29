Atellah asks redeployed interns to pick letters after mass transfer over unending Kiambu strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Kiambu County has lost 697 medical interns after the Ministry of Health (MoH) ordered their redeployment to other stations across the country over a prolonged doctors’ strike that has crippled health services in the county and disrupted training.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) directed all affected interns to collect their redeployment letters on Monday, September 29.

The union warned it will consider interns who fail to do so as having abandoned their assignment by MoH.

“All interns currently in Kiambu County are required to collect their redeployment letters from the Ministry of Health effective tomorrow, September 29, from 9am,” KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah said in a notice issued on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the decision affects the entire cohort of 697 interns deployed in July, including 138 medical officer interns, 48 pharmacist interns, 5 dentist interns, 297 nursing interns, 134 clinical officer diploma interns, and 75 clinical officer degree interns.

In a letter dated August 26, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale noted the interns had not commenced their mandatory one-year programme due to the ongoing industrial action, unlike their peers in other counties who had already begun training.

“The Ministry of Health will [be] compelled to recall all 697 interns posted to Kiambu County for redistribution to alternative stations,” the CS warned in a letter addressed to Governor Kimani Wamatangi, adding that the measure was critical to safeguard training timelines and maintain national alignment.

Kiambu’s strike has now entered its fourth month, with no resolution in sight.

KMPDU defended the redeployment as necessary to protect the “sanctity of internship” and shield the interns from the protracted county-level industrial disputes.

The move delivers a major blow to Kiambu’s public health facilities, forcing them to operate without the interns who support strained health systems.