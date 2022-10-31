Ethiopia-Tigray leadership should not waste the new peace opportunity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The restructuring of the AU mediation team in the Ethiopian-Tigray conflict shines a glimmer of hope on the delicate peace talks and opens another rare window of opportunity to bring the conflict to an end.

It’s in essence a golden chance that should be grabbed by both hands on every divide in this conflict, a moment to forge a long-lasting truce and ceasefire to end the war.

For almost two years now, the Tigray region in Ethiopia has been in the grip and stranglehold of an atrocious war with hunger, bloodbath, and sexual violence used as weapons to wage the battle.

The time has come to put an end to this bloodshed that affects the entire Horn of Africa region. The AU mediators should appeal to all parties to finally engage in dialogue and compromise to create a clear pathway for lasting peace.

The joint Team should move with speed and put in place mechanisms that will birth a negotiated ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access, and full resumption of services in Tigray, as well as accountability for atrocities committed by all parties, as a prerequisite to revive sustainable engagements in the Peace Talks.

It’s important for the team to realize that the restoration of basic services and free movement of people, goods, and services, can neither be disputed nor negotiated. Because this is about saving lives.

We also expect the government of Ethiopia to fulfill its obligations to the people of Tigray and beyond without further delay to give a veritable ground for talks to take rejuvenate and bolster to fruition.

The talks should not only be about accepting preconditions by one side for the political process to start, it should be about respecting the obligations a government has vis-a-vis its own people.

Hardline Political stances will only work to derail the Peace Process and further bog down the Country in conflict for an umpteenth time, they should both loosen up on their demands.

Lest we forget, for some time now, the people embroiled in this conflict have been taken in circles as atrocities took a toll to spine-chilling figures. It should be a precondition that both the Ethiopian Government and the TPLF should shun from mere lip service, debauchery and treacherous expeditions and embark on the path of truth and reconciliation.

Over time, the conflict parties have been talking about peace, but the war, a silent war, has still been going on, and almost slipping into the pitfalls of a bloody genocide. This has to stop if any far-reaching peace has to be achieved.

It is now time for these conflict parties to show real determination in their commitment to peace. For the sake of their people. For the sake of their country, whose fragility poses immense risks to the entire region.

They should know that agreeing to peace requires courage and goodwill to engage in dialogue and compromise.

While the restoration of services and lifting all restrictions in Tigray are a clear sine qua non, there are numerous other bones of contention like disarmament and retributive justice that need to be negotiated carefully.

Therefore, to achieve a cognitive ceasefire, we need strong African Union leadership with the solid support of the African States and the International Community.

Lastly, Ethiopian-Tigray leadership has to wake up to the reality that engaging in a peace process is not about one party winning, and the other one losing. It is about exercising political leadership in its deepest sense.

Even if there is only a small window of opportunity, now is the time: we call on all the parties in the conflict to seize this opportunity. The buck stops at their doorsteps.

Dr.David Matsanga

The writer is a Political Scientist & Conflict Resolution Expert, also an investigative journalist based in London, United Kingdom.