County News

Met agency forecasts rains in parts of Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin and Coast

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 — The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in parts of the country including Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Coast beginning Tuesday.

A weekly forecast published by the agency indicated the said areas will experience total rainfall for a period of 7 days.

Counties expected to receive the rains include Kisii, Nyamira, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, West-Pokot, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Busia, Migori, Baringo, Nakuru and Narok .

“This week, from September 27 to October 3, 2022, some parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and the Coast are expected to experience rain,” the forecast indicated.

In the said areas, the meteorological agency forecast generally sunny mornings with occasional rains expected over a few places. 

The agency said afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely over a few places occasionally spreading to several places.

“Nights are likely to be partly cloudy with a possibility of showers over a few places,” it stated.

In North Western Kenya including Turkana and Samburu counties, the forecast showed that days are expected to be sunny with partly cloudy nights.

In the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi counties ), intermittent clouds are expected in the morning giving way to sunny intervals. 

Occasional afternoon showers are likely to occur over a few places with nights likely to be partly cloudy.

In the northeastern (Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties), the meteorological agency predicted sunny days and partly cloudy nights. 

“There is, however, a possibility of morning rains occurring over a few places,” the weather agency indicated.

In the the southeastern lowlands (Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita-Taveta Counties), days are expected to be sunny and nights partly cloudy. However, the agency reported a possibility of afternoon showers occurring over a few places.

In the Coast (Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale Counties), days are expected to be sunny and nights partly cloudy. However, occasional morning showers may occur over a few places.

