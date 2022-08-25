Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
They are due in court on Thursday/FILE

Kenya

Milimani Law Court to be closed for 11 days to allow hearing of Presidential Petition

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 -The Milimani Law Courts is set to be closed for eleven days to allow for the hearing of the petition challenging President-elect William Ruto’s win.

More to follow…

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President-elect Ruto expected at Sakaja swearing-in as Nairobi governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President-elect William Ruto is expected at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the Swearing in of Nairobi governor...

36 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua to attend Kahiga’s swearing in as Nyeri governor

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Deputy President -elect, Rigathi Gachagua is among the over 4,000 guests expected to grace Thursday’s swearing in ceremony of...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Orengo swearing in to cost sh.12.5mn

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 25 – The swearing in ceremony of senator James Orengo as the second governor of Siaya will cost the tax payer...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Newly elected MPs to undergo orientation ahead of house reopening

NAIROI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Newly elected Members of Parliament are set to undergo an orientation of Parliament ahead of the reopening of the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

High Court strikes out 2 suits challenging Supreme Court powers to declare presidential poll winner during vote retallying

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The High Court in Milimani Nairobi has struck out two petitions filed by South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Arati slashes Sh57mn assumption of office budget, to use own money

KISII, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kisii Governor-elect Simba Arati has slashed the Sh57 million budget for the assumption of office exercise set to take...

16 hours ago

World

Orengo leading 42 lawyers in Raila petition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Senior Counsels James Orengo, Pheroze Nowrojee, Philip Murgor and Okong’o Omogeni will be the lead counsels in the Supreme Court...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kioni claims there was massive voter rigging in Mt Kenya during Aug poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni now claims that there was massive voter rigging in the Mt Kenya region during...

17 hours ago