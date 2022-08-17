Connect with us

Mudavadi stated that the pact between him and Deputy President William Ruto will give politicians a room to make independent choices. /CFM

Kenya

ANC nominates Mudavadi to Prime Cabinet Secretary post

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Amani National Congress (ANC) has nominated its party leader Musalia Mudavadi to the Prime Cabinet Secretary post once created through an Executive Order by President-elect William Ruto.

The ANC party forwarded Mudavadi’s nomination on Wednesday, even as Ruto convened the inaugural meeting of elected Governors, MPs and Senators under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, at his Karen residence.

“The Amani National Party has nominated its party leader Musalia Mudavadi for the appointment as the Prime Cabinet Secretary,” reads the statement.

A power sharing agreement signed on April 5 and presented to the Registrar of Political Parties between UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya, indicated that UDA will produce the presidential candidate for the Alliance while ANC will nominate the candidate to be appointed as Prime Cabinet Secretary.

As per the agreement signed by Ruto, Mudavadi and Wetangula and witnessed by the secretaries-general of the three parties: Veronica Maina (UDA), Simon Gikuru (ANC) and Chris Wamalwa (Ford Kenya), as well as ANC chairman Kelvin Lunani, the position of the Prime Cabinet Minister will be created within 14 days if the alliance wins the August 9 election. 

The prime cabinet secretary will be responsible for assisting the President and his deputy in the coordination and supervision of government ministries and state departments and coordinating and supervising the technical monitoring and evaluation of government policies, programmes and projects.

Mudavadi, in the proposed powerful role, will also be expected to coordinate and supervise national government functions and oversee the implementation of national government policies and programmes. 

Ford Kenya will nominate the candidate who will be the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The two positions are perceived as having been tailored for Mudavadi and Wetangula respectively.

The two had been tasked with delivering 70 percent of Western Kenya votes in an area which is under the grip of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

