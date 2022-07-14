Connect with us

Mike Sonko poses for a photo with IEBC Returning Officer when he was cleared for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on July 14, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sonko on Mombasa Governor’s ballot after IEBC clearance

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Jul 14 – Mike Sonko is a man with nine lives. Literally.

After impeachment in Nairobi where he was hounded out of office on abuse of office, and corruption among other charges, he now has another lifeline.

It is now confirmed that he will be on the ballot for the Mombasa Governor’s race after weeks of push and pull in the corridors of justice.

Sonko was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) on Thursday in compliance of a High Court order following a petition that sought to bar him from seeking an elective post citing Chapter Six of the Constitution over the impeachment in Nairobi.

Developing story….

