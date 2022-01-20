Capital FM mourns the death of DJ Lithium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Capital FM’s Alex Murimi popularly known as DJ Lithium is dead.

DJ Lithium died on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed on emergency after collapsing in the office.

According to the station’s management, Lithium’s family was notified of the emergency and arrived in hospital shortly after where they were fully briefed.

Medics at the hospital tried their best to save his life but unfortunately, he passed on.

The circumstances surrounding Alex’s death are a family matter which has been taken over by relevant authorities, the station’s management said and called on staff and the public to accord the family privacy.

“Alex was a great addition to the larger Capital FM team, encompassing great talent as a dj, producer and possessed an interesting ”right wing” sense of humour,” Danny Munyi, Capital FM’s Programmes Director said.

“To honour him we will celebrate him for the passion he had for this company, his direct breakfast team, his fellow mixxmasters and cherish the moments we shared with him.”