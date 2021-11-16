Agnes Tirop’s husband Ibrahim Rotich charged with her murder

Rotich was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) a day after Tirop’s body was found with stab wounds in their Iten home.
The record-breaking Kenyan distance runner was found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide.
Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medallist and 2015 world cross-county champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year.
Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of 30:01, slicing 28 seconds off the previous record, Athletics Kenya said.