The commission is seeking 1,450 Voter Registration Assistants, 7,540 Voter Registration Clerks and 580 Constituency Clerks/FILE

Kenya

IEBC seeks 9,570 clerks for mass voter listing slated to begin in December

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Saturday announced the recruitment of 9,570 temporary clerks to be engaged in the countrywide mass voter registration exercise scheduled to take place from December 6 to December 20.

According to a public notice published on newspapers, the Commission is seeking 1,450 Voter Registration Assistants, 7,540 Voter Registration Clerks and 580 Constituency Clerks.

“Successful applicants shall be required to work for long hours under the same terms as the exercise may demand,” the agency stated.

Applicants were urged to check on the IEBC website for details including job requirements.

The timelines issued by the Commission require applications be filed online no later than August 27.

“IEBC is an equal opportunity employer and any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification,” the Commission warned.

According to the IEBC Election Operations Management plan, the Commission is targeting 4 million new voters who were not eligible to vote during the 2017 General Election.

The Commission launched continuous voter registration on October 15, 2015 but due to financial constraints, the exercise was confined to constituency offices.

Consequently, IEBC is also required to hire a firm of repute to audit its voter register from October 1 to October 30.

The report from the firm will then be tabled in Parliament for approval before its recommendations are implemented by the IEBC.

The House will deliberate on the findings of the report from November 2 to 15.

Come February 28, 2022, the commission will be required to suspend voter registration to allow for verification from March 1 to April 14.

The certified register of voters will then be generated and gazetted on May 2, 2022, three months to the polls.

