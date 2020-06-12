COVID-19 death toll rises to 96 as 4 more deaths reported

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 –The country’s coronavirus death toll rose to 96 on Friday after 4 more patients succumbed to the virus within a period of 24 hours.

The figure represents a case fatality rate of 2.9 per cent, down from April’s average 3.4 per cent.

The Ministry of Health also registered 90 new infections, bringing to 3,305 the total number of cases confirmed in the country since March.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said all those who tested positive are Kenyans.

He said 2,419 samples were analyzed.

The 90 new cases comprise 62 males and 28 females, the youngest being 14 years old while the oldest is aged 80.

The new cases are distributed in the counties of Nairobi (36), Mombasa (34), Busia (12), Uasin Gishu (3), Kilifi (1), Garissa (1), Meru (1) and Turkana (1).

In Nairobi, the cases were reported in Kibera (12), Makadara (5), Mathare (5), Kamukunji (4), Langata (3), Westlands (2), Embakasi Central (2), Dagoretti North (1), Embakasi West (1) and Embakasi South (1).

In Mombasa the 34 cases are from Mvita (14), Kisauni (8), Likoni (4), Jomvu (4) and Changamwe (4).

In Busia all the 12 cases are from truck drivers at Malaba border point.

Garissa’s one case was reported in Garissa Township. Kilifi’s is was reported in Kilifi North, Meru’s case in Imenti Central while Turkana’s case was tracked to Turkana West.

The Ministry of Health announced that 72 more patients had been discharged after having fully recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,164.

To date Kenya has tested a total of 108,666 samples.