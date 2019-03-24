Two varsity students among 3 arrested with narcotics

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Three suspects have separately been arrested over the weekend while in possession of narcotic drugs as police heighten the war against the menace.

In the first incident in Nairobi, detectives arrested two university students and booked them into custody.

In Mombasa, anti-narcotics detectives intercepted a vehicle and after a search recovered white powder suspected to be heroin, leading to the arrest of a 47-year-old man.

The three suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.