State House cautions against sharing terror attack photos

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – The government has appealed to Kenyans not to share pictures from the suspected terror attack at the dusitD2 complex in Nairobi.

In a tweet, State House said sharing of clips or pictures via various social media platforms “aids those behind such atrocities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a subsequent news conference, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet echoed the sentiments and encouraged members of the public “to flag such disturbing images or information in order to bring them to the attention of necessary authorities.”

“We wish to urge everyone not to share, forward, retweet, these disturbing information or images as doing so will only abet the aims of the enemy.”

Boinnet said sympathizers of the attackers were circulating old footage or photos in an attempt to spread fear among members of the public.

“We want to caution the members of the public that sympathizers of the criminals have taken to the Internet using old and disturbing images all of which have nothing to do with today’s incident all in an attempt to spread needless fear and despondency among the members of the public,” he told journalists outside the National Police Service Headquarters.