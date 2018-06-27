We’ll work with DP Ruto, says coastal leaders

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun, 27 – The Coast Parliamentary Group has insisted that its members will continue to work with Deputy President William Ruto – and the Jubilee Government at large – for the benefit of their constituents.

Led by Bura Member of Parliament Ali Wario, the leaders downplayed 2022 succession politics urging other leaders to focus on development and fulfilment of other promises which they pledged to their constituents during 2017 poll campaigns.

“The goal of a leader is to work towards the achievement of the promises one made to his people. Our goal is to unite our people and indeed we are working with Deputy President William Ruto because he is the only Deputy President and he is also the representative of Jubilee Government,” said Wario.

This comes few weeks after some MPs affiliated to the Orange Democratic Party were labelled ‘rebels’ for snubbing a party meeting in Mombasa.

The MPs, most of who have been linked to Deputy President Ruto in recent weeks, were expected at the meeting at Flamingo Beach Resort, but they did not show up.

Among them were vocal Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Coast Parliamentary Group Chairman Suleiman Dori, Jomvu MP Badi Twalib, Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari and Kilifi North MP Owen Baya. Others were MPs Paul Katana, John Mlolwa, Danson Mwishako and Senator Jones Mwaruma.

Ruto has been at the Coast five times since President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s handshake on March 9.

Meanwhile, the Coast Parliamentary Group through Wario also released a list of the new officials where Msambweni Member of Parliament Suleiman Dori remained as the Chairman to be deputized by Galole MP Said Hiribae.

“The group had a meeting yesterday and deliberated on few key issues that are affecting our people and we agreed to work together as a unified block, notwithstanding our party affiliations. We also elected our officials where Msambweni Member of Parliament is our Chair deputized by Galole Member of Parliament Said Hiribae,” said Wario.