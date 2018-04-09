69,000 KCSE candidates to join Public Universities – CS Amina

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Over 69,000 students who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE) examination last year have been placed in various public universities across the country.

Speaking after launching the 2018-2019 university placement cycle at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed stated that of this number, 41 percent are females.

She indicated that 553 student who qualified for degree courses opted for diploma while 547 were not admitted by choice.

While stating that the Ministry will continue to support tertiary institution to continue producing skilled labour, she asked dons to ensure students admitted receive the necesasry support.

She further stated that Student information management system should be implemented in universities as required and all students details captured.