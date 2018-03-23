23 Governors to face Senate over county funds usage

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – 23 Governors are in the next two months expected to appear before the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC) to explain how they spent public funds amidst revelations of massive wastage at the devolved units.

In a programme released by the watchdog team it lines-up Makueni, Muranga, Mandera and Mombasa to appear before it when it begins its sittings on April 16 to April 19.

“In exercise of its mandate of oversight over county public accounts and investment, he Senate Sessional Committee on County Public Accounts and Investments informs and invites the Chief Executives of the entities listed in Schedule of the Sittings for the months of April, May, June and July 2018,” read the Notice published on Friday.

Samburu, Kwale, Embu, Machakos Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Trans-Nzoia, Homa Bay and Siaya form the second batch of counties that are slated to defend the expenditures for the financial year 2014/2015 before the Senate team.

Nyeri, Garissa, Isiolo, Meru, Taita/Taveta, Marsabit, Nyandurua, Bomet, Wajir, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Tana River counties are lined up to appear in June.

Nyamira, Baringo, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kitui, West Pokot, Nairobi and Kirinyaga are last batch to appear before the watchdog committee in July.

The Senate Committee has directed all county executives to submit written all response and supporting documents to the specific issues to the relevant Auditor General Regional Hub and Senate Clerk.

“All County Executives are requested to submit written responses and all Report o Financial Operation o the County Executive for the Financial Year 2014/2015 to the relevant Auditor-General, Regional Hub offices, 14 days prior to the schedule date of the appearance and submit the same to the Office of the Clerk of the Senate/Secretary, Parliamentary Service Commission, seven days prior to the scheduled date of appearance,” read the Notice signed by Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

The Auditor-General expressed concern that this is the financial year that most funds allocated to counties, were misappropriated.