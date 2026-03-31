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KSG Director General Nura Mohamed addresses a leadership and governance forum in Nairobi, outlining Kenya School of Government’s initiatives to strengthen public service accountability and community engagement ahead of its 100-year milestone/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

KSG’s centenary initiatives focus on ethical leadership and citizen engagement

Speaking at a leadership and governance forum organised by Capital FM in Nairobi, Mohamed said the programmes are designed to promote ethical leadership, accountability, and improved service delivery across government institutions.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 — The Kenya School of Government (KSG) is launching a series of leadership, governance, and accountability initiatives aimed at transforming public service culture and strengthening transparency in the use of public resources, Director General Nura Mohamed said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a leadership and governance forum organised by Capital FM in Nairobi, Mohamed said the programmes are designed to promote ethical leadership, accountability, and improved service delivery across government institutions.

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“We want to ensure that public service is anchored on accountability and focused on delivering services to citizens,” he said.

The rollout comes as KSG prepares to mark 100 years since its establishment later this year, a milestone reflecting its long-standing role in building leadership capacity within the public sector.

The school operates multiple campuses across Kenya, including in Mombasa and the Rift Valley, and plans further expansion to bring training closer to public servants at county and community levels.

Among the initiatives is a public sector culture transformation programme, aimed at fostering responsibility and accountability in government institutions.

“Culture change in the public sector is critical,” Mohamed said.

“Accountability, leadership, governance, influence and a shared vision are all rooted in the culture of public service. That is why we have developed a culture roadmap addressing accountability at both individual and organisational levels.”

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Technology-driven training

KSG has also launched a Customer Service Excellence programme to enhance service delivery in government offices and is investing in technology-driven training through the Regional Centre of Competence for Digital Skilling and Artificial Intelligence in the Public Service, which aims to improve transparency and resource management.

As part of its outreach strategy, KSG is introducing the “KSG on the Wheels” initiative, taking governance training and civic engagement directly to communities.

The programme will include an “Under the Tree” dialogue series, where training and policy discussions will be held in villages to engage youth, women, elders, and persons with disabilities who may not easily access the school’s campuses.

The programme is set to begin on April 24.

Additionally, KSG is working to establish a leadership academy in honour of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, focusing on emerging governance challenges and leadership capacity development.

The institution is also expanding partnerships across Africa and internationally, having signed agreements with over 40 African countries and more than 10 countries outside the continent to support leadership and governance training.

Mohamed urged emerging leaders to prioritise integrity and responsibility in public service.

“Leadership is not about titles — it is a calling,” he said. “If leaders demonstrate accountability and integrity, others will follow.”

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