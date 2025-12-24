President Ruto Urges Kenyans to Prioritise Road Safety in Christmas Message

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – President William Ruto has delivered his Christmas message to Kenyans, thanking citizens for their resilience throughout the year and urging caution during the festive travel period.

In a message shared on his social media platforms, the President reflected on 2025 as a year that the country navigated successfully despite numerous challenges.

“Wakenya, 2025, we clocked it. I wish you a Merry Christmas, a great and blessed 2026,” Ruto said.

The Head of State also addressed road safety, a recurring concern during the Christmas and New Year holidays when traffic volumes increase sharply across the country. He urged motorists and other road users to exercise care and responsibility to prevent avoidable accidents.

“Na kule barani, let’s drive carefully, avoid unnecessary losses,” he said.

The President’s message comes at a time when government agencies and law enforcement officers have intensified road safety campaigns to curb crashes and fatalities that often spike during the festive season.

Ruto expressed gratitude and goodwill to Kenyans, offering a warm note of appreciation and unity as the year comes to an end.

“Otherwise asanteni sana. Mungu awabariki. Nawapenda jameni,” he said.

The brief message was shared as Kenyans across the country marked Christmas through travel, family gatherings and religious celebrations, with authorities continuing to urge adherence to traffic rules and public safety guidelines.

Yesterday,Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir, urged Kenyans travelling during the festive season to prioritise road safety as they reunite with their loved ones.

Chirchir emphasised the need for travellers to use compliant and licensed Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to minimise road accidents during the holiday period.

He also called on drivers and transport operators to take the lead in ensuring the safety of all road users.

“Even as we set up enforcement centres across various police stations in the country, let us all enforce safety as we drive,” Chirchir said.

The CS further urged motorists and passengers to cooperate with road safety enforcement officers, noting that their role is to facilitate safe and secure travel for all commuters.

He highlighted the importance of reporting road safety violations and hazards to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service (NPS), stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility.